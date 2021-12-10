Napoleon Municipal Court
Ryan Trombley, 45, Kirklin, Ind., was video arraigned on a charge of OVI-1/refused and found guilty. He was fined $500 and sentenced to 60 days of jail with 50 days suspended and credit of one day for time served with conditions: no violations of OVI for two years, and defendant must complete assessment within 14 days of release from CCNO and comply with any treatment plans.
Lesley Roasles, 54, Leipsic, was arraigned in open court on two charges and was found guilty on both: speed violation 70/55, fined $75; and FRA-non compliant, fined $200.
Cassandra Cloer, 23, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of disorderly conduct and fined $150, given 30-day suspended sentence if no similar violations in two years.
Trey Ridenour, 21, Napoleon, arraigned in open court on two charges of domestic violence: first domestic violence charge dismissed as part or plea negotiation; and on the second was fined $200 and given 30-day suspended sentence if he has no similar violations for two years, must complete an assessment for anger management and comply with all recommendations as arranged by probation officer, and report to probation for one year.
Dustin Irvin, 32, Napoleon, was arraigned on two charges and found guilty of both: DUS-non FRA, fined $100 and given 30-day suspended sentence upon no similar violations for one year; on the charge of failure to yield at a stop sign, $35 fine.
Ricardo Watson, 34, 412 Osceola Ave., Defiance, arraigned on a charge of OVI-1/blood — dismissed without prejudice with court costs abated.
Jordyn Lane, 35, Temperance, Mich., arraigned on three charges: hit-skip, pleaded no contest, found guilty, fined $250 and 180-day suspended sentence if no similar violations in two years, six months suspended operator's license effective Dec. 6; driving under suspension and failure to control were dismissed.
Luella Travis, 49, Napoleon, arraigned on two charges: FRA-non compliant — dismissed; driving under OVI suspension, found guilty and fined $500, 90 days jail with 87 days suspended upon no similar violations in two years.
Michaela Zaborniak, 24, Bowling Green, arraigned on four charges: OVI-breath/high, following close and crossing over a marked lane all dismissed; charge of OVI low, guilty, $500 fine and 30 days jail with 27 suspended if no similar violations in two years, must complete assessment, operator's license suspended for one year (effective Oct. 14, 2021-Oct. 14, 2022).
Luis Barajas Jr., 40, Paulding, found guilty on three charges: driving without an operator's license, $200 fine and ordered to get proof of valid license within 120 days; speed violation, 82/55, $50 fine; expired tags, no fine, $90 court costs.
Levi Muncy, 26, Archbold, found guilty on a charge of passing a stopped school bus, fined $100.
Teia Zimmerman, 22, Napoleon, pleaded no-contest to a charge of driving under OVI suspension, fined $250, 30 days jail with 27 suspended if no similar violations in two years, must report to CCNO on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. On charge of speeding violation, 66/55, pleaded no-contest and found guilty, no fine.
Joaquin Tovar III, 42, Holgate, found guilty on two charges: driving under suspension, fined $100, 30 days jail with 20 suspended if no similar violations in two years; FR suspension, $100 fine. Must report to CCNO to serve two days on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. Remainder of time will be served in 60 days unless defendant shows proof of valid license or report to CCNO on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. to serve eight days.
