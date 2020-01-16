Napoleon Municipal Court 

Alex Smith, 33, Deshler, appeared by video on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony. Smith was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 2:45 p.m. Bond was set at $25,000 with no cash allowance. 

Kimber Nadeau, 39, Napoleon, appeared on charges of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. Nadeau was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for today at 2 p.m. Bond was set at $25,000 with no cash allowance and Nadeau was ordered to receive a drug assessment while at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) and comply with treatment. 

Dismissed: Tatum Hogrefe, age unavailable, Deshler, income tax violation; Allen Wright, 53, Deshler, income tax violation; Henry Babcock, 31, Napoleon, two counts of unlawful restraint; Justin Marlow, 25, Toledo, income tax violation; Jonathan Power, 34, Napoleon, income tax violation; Austin Pritchard, 28, Napoleon, income tax violation; Benjamin Aschliman, 40, Napoleon, two counts of income tax violation; Raven Rivera, 27, Napoleon, income tax violation; Tiffany Wolpert, 28, Wauseon, income tax violation; Jeremy Vold, 45, Napoleon, aggravated menacing; Brandan Yarbrough, 24, Napoleon, income tax violation; John Jackman, 49, Napoleon, income tax violation.

Sentenced: Trinity Marshall, 19, New Bavaria, theft, five days jail with credit for one day served, $100 fine, ordered not to enter Walmart for two years; Christopher Aufdencamp, 29, Hillsdale, Mich., income tax violation, $150 fine, credit for one day jail served, must pay 2017 taxes to city of Napoleon; Sarah Kern, 35, Bowling Green, violating a protection order, $150 fine; Caleb Gunther, 25, Hamler, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Alejandra Oberhaus, 27, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Jacob Minnich, 18, Whitehouse, no safety belt, $30 fine; Heather Almaguer, 32, Weston, income tax violation, $150 fine; Lindsay Phillips, 21, Archbold, theft, $250 fine, $66.48 restitution, ordered not to enter any Walmart; Larry Root, 40, Morenci, Mich., driving without a license, $250 fine.

Mya Castillo, 19, Napoleon, receiving stolen property, $250 fine, credit for three days jail served, $70 restitution to Circle K; theft, dismissed.

Erik Johnson, 38, Deshler, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, credit for three days jail served, two years probation, must comply with treatment; endangering children, dismissed.

Cail Madorma, 29, Paulding, failure to control, $25 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Kyle Putt, 34, New Haven, Ind., OVI, $500 fine, six-month license suspension; speed, dismissed.

James Rutkowski, 56, no permanent address, theft, $150 fine, five days jail, cannot enter Anytime Fitness of Napoleon; trespassing, $150 fine, five days jail (consecutive). 

