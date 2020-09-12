Napoleon Municipal Court
Louie Delgado, 46, Archbold, appeared by video on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony. Bond was set at $250,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.
Anthony Wright, 21, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of escape, a second-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. Bond was set at $50,000.
Allen Pedigo, age unavailable, Toledo, appeared by video on charges of failure to comply, a third-degree felony; and obstructing, a fifth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. Bond was set at $50,000.
Brian Lutts, 32, Middle Point, appeared by video on a charge of theft, fifth-degree felony. He was released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.
Jason Lutts, 38, Middle Point, appeared by video on a charge of complicity to commit theft, fifth-degree felony. He was released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.
Sentenced: Armando Davila, 44, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Jeffrey Fisher, 67, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 1 day jail; Daisha Brickman, 28, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine, 3 days jail.
Austin Pritchard, 29, Napoleon, possession of drug paraphernalia, $75 fine; FRA suspension, $150 fine; registration violation, $25 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Jovan Harris, 28, Bowling Green, FRA suspension, $50 fine; driving under suspension, no fine.
Tyler McCabe, 26, Malinta, possession of drugs, $75 fine; FRA suspension, $350 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Jordan Burdue, 30, Liberty Center, unauthorized possession, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; FRA suspension, driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, $150 fine.
Michael Ritz, 42, Napoleon, using weapons, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; OVI, $500 fine, 30 days jail suspended; OVI, lanes of travel, dismissed.
Pagil Conley, 23, Maumee, FRA suspension, dismissed; speed, $100 fine.
Dismissed: Geraldine Riggs, 70, Napoleon, nuisance violation; Michelle Cordes, 32, Holgate, possession of drug paraphernalia.
