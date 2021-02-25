Napoleon Municipal Court

Logan Malinowski, 27, Liberty Center, was bound over to common pleas court on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Sentenced: Bakhtawar Singh, 52, Kentwood, Mich., failure to control, $50 fine.

Abel Flores, 47, 1201 Hopkins St., Defiance, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; physical control, $500 fine, 3 days jail, six-month license suspension; open container, dismissed.

Chad Pultz, 29, Rossford, OVI, $500 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.

Tiffanie Lambert, 29, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; speed, dismissed.

Joel Hernandez, 49, Fort Wayne, driving without a license, $250 fine; crossing over marked lanes, $50 fine.

