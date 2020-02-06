Napoleon Municipal Court
Nathan Whitehead, 30, Napoleon, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He was given a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.
Sentenced: Zachary Showman, 23, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine; Rachel Miller, 25, Ridgeville Corners, passing a stopped school bus, $350 fine; April Batson, 47, Deshler, domestic violence, $150 fine, 1 day jail.
Saul Maldonado, 31, Ridgeville Corners, driving without a license, $150 fine; failure to yield, no fine.
Jesse Guerra, 25, Deshler, criminal damaging, $150 fine; disorderly conduct, $150 fine.
Jeffrey Nadeu Jr., 34, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, failure to yield, no fine.
Dismissed: Jessica Rivera, 31, McClure, criminal trespassing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.