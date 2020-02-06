Napoleon Municipal Court

Nathan Whitehead, 30, Napoleon, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He was given a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Sentenced: Zachary Showman, 23, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine; Rachel Miller, 25, Ridgeville Corners, passing a stopped school bus, $350 fine; April Batson, 47, Deshler, domestic violence, $150 fine, 1 day jail.

Saul Maldonado, 31, Ridgeville Corners, driving without a license, $150 fine; failure to yield, no fine.

Jesse Guerra, 25, Deshler, criminal damaging, $150 fine; disorderly conduct, $150 fine.

Jeffrey Nadeu Jr., 34, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, failure to yield, no fine.

Dismissed: Jessica Rivera, 31, McClure, criminal trespassing.

Load comments