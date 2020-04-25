• Court Results
Napoleon Municipal Court
Dylan Hall, 24, Wauseon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking in drugs and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued. On a charge of driving under suspension, he was given a 30-day suspended sentence.
Christopher Mortemore, 37, 1746 Greenhouse Ave., Defiance, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of theft and was bound over to grand jury. His bond was continued.
