Napoleon Municipal Court
Chase Simons, 20, Holgate, appeared by video on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 4.
John Blunk II, 51, Toledo, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court.
Lamar Kendrick, 31, Columbus, appeared by video on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 4. Bond was set at $5,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Kyle McCabe, 29, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs and was bound over to common pleas court. A companion case of possession of drug paraphernalia was bound over also. His bond was continued.
Sentenced: Heriberto Lorenzo, 42, Deshler, domestic violence, $250 fine, 9 days jail; Scott Travers, 56, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 1 day jail; Daisha Brickman, 28, Napoleon, FRA non-compliance, $250 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Todd Seegert, 37, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Dale Sulser Jr., 21, Napoleon, assault, $250 fine, 5 days jail; Douglas Grant III, 19, Sand Creek, Mich., fictitious registration, $100 fine; Qwynn Rowland, 21, Napoleon, tax violation, $50 fine; Angela Courtney, 45, Liberty Center, open container, $70 fine; Ethan Spratt, 29, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Samuel Whalen, 21, Holland, driving under suspension, $150 fine suspended; speed, $50 fine.
Juan Vargas, 41, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; crossing over marked lanes, $50 fine.
Dustin Altman, 32, Napoleon, junk vehicle, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; menacing by stalking, $250 fine, 9 days jail credit.
Miguel Garcia, 54, Napoleon, drug abuse, $150 fine; driving without a license, $100 fine; failure to yield, $50 fine.
Derek Wilton, 28, Jackson, Mich., possession of drugs, $92.50; possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine;
Leon West, 26, McClure, aggravated menacing, dismissed; failure to appear, $500 fine, 10 days jail.
Jeremy Vold, 46, Napoleon, FRA suspension, speed, fictitious plates, dismissed; fictitious registration, $250 fine, 10 days jail; FRA non-compliance, $20 fine, 10 days jail to run concurrently.
Bilan McLaughlin, 38, 29639 Ohio 18, Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; speed, dismissed.
Hunter Weber, 22, Bryan, open container, marked lanes, dismissed; OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension.
Dismissed: Austin Smith, 24, McCure, FRA non-compliance; Carson Punch, 20, Napoleon, tax violation; Michael Prytash, 47, Napoleon, tax violation; Adam Payne, 28, Napoleon, tax violation; Tyler Oehler, 25, Napoleon, tax violation; Conception Esparza, 44, San Antonio, Texas, tax violation; Gregorio Contreras, 37, Napoleon, tax violation; Sarah Wright, 34, Perrysburg, tax violation; Steven Dunbar, 18, Napoleon, disorderly conduct; Anne Keiper, 23, Napoleon, tax violation; Melody Kantner, 26, 1915 Ginter Road, Defiance, tax violation; Amberly Badillo, 29, Paulding, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, FRA suspension, fictitious registration, unsafe vehicle, crossing over marked lanes; Lacey Henderson, 33, Toledo, breaking and entering; Jason Shank, 40, Napoleon, theft.
