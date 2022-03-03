Napoleon Municipal Court
Ranson Peterson-Loftis, 22, Weston, OVI suspension, dismissed; speed violation, 76/55, $50 fine.
Suzetten Castillo, 41, Chapel Hill, Tenn., telecommunications harassment, $150 fine, 30-day suspended sentence if no criminal violations for one year.
Zavier Delaney, OVI-1 blood, $375 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended if no similar violation in two years, pay restitution of $70 through court to Napoleon Police Department, three days driver intervention program within 60 days and comply with recommendations. Operator's license one year, effective Nov. 18, 2021. Lanes of travel and OVI/drugs both dismissed.
Yahya Alshami, 29, Chesterfield, Mo., no operator's license, dismissed; speed violation, 75/70, $150 fine and no points assessed.
Bobby Wirshup, 31, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, $250 fine, 30-day suspended sentence, must complete assessment as determined by probation officer.
Danell Young, 42, 314 Seneca St., Defiance, leaving the scene, dismissed; DUS non FRA, $250 fine, 90-day suspended sentence if no similar offense for one year.
Heather Boucher, 41, Napoleon, OVI-1, $375 fine, 30-day suspended sentence if no similar violations in two years, operator's license suspended one year effective Feb. 5, 2022.
Robert Conley Jr., 43, Napoleon, theft, dismissed; failure to appear, dismissed.
Matthew Pingle, 43, Waterville, OVI/ under influence, $500 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, report to CCNO at noon on March 10, operator's license suspended one year effective Jan. 2, 2022; OVI/breath high, dismissed; speed violation, dismissed; crossing over marked lane, dismissed.
Justin Mundy, 26, Napoleon, FRA non compliance, $100 fine; invalid tag, $25 fine.
Holly Hogans, 35, Deshler, illegal distribution of or permitting children to use cigarettes or other tobacco or alternative nicotine products, $100 fine, 3-day suspended sentence upon no similar violations for one year.
Helen Borchardt, 20, Napoleon, illegal distribution of or permitting children to use cigarettes or other tobacco or alternative nicotine products, $150 fine, 3-day suspended sentence upon no similar violations in one year.
Elise Sharp, 35, Hamler, illegal distribution of or permitting children to use cigarettes or other tobacco or alternative nicotine products, $50 fine.
Tristin Kroetz, 35, Archbold, disorderly conduct, $50 fine, three days jail/two days suspended/credit for one.
Dennis Meyers, 22, Liberty Center, OVI refused, dismissed; failure to yield right of way, $100 fine.
Anthony Young, 20, Napoleon, no operator's license, dismissed; unauthorized use of a vehicle, $250 fine, 90-day suspended sentence if no further criminal offenses; unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor, $500 fine, 180 days jail/90 days suspended/credit for 33 days and concurrent with any jail time, two years probation, no contact with victim, no similar violations and complete probation.
