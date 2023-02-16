Sentenced:
Samantha Davila, 22, Deshler, domestic violence, $250 fine, 180 days jail suspended; second domestic violence charge, two counts of driving under suspension violations and invalid tag, dismissed.
Oliviah Wallace, 27, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended, must complete four-hour online theft program within 30 days; falsification and criminal trespassing, dismissed.
Rabih Youssef, 25, Toledo, obstructing official business, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended.
Samantha Broderick, 35, Toledo, driving under suspension, $250 fine.
Paula Nowland, 72, Napoleon, theft, $350 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Adonis Sellen, 48, Napoleon, theft, $350 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Joshua Vollmar, 23, Liberty Center, fictitious license plates, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Teresa Reeb, 66, Ridgeville Corners, permitting operation by an unlicensed driver, $250 fine.
Dustin Gamble, 37, Napoleon, hunting without a permit, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Daniel Mack, 57, Napoleon, OVI, $475 fine, 90 days jail suspended; crossing over marked lanes and reckless operation, dismissed.
Richard Delgado, 62, 620 Agnes St., Defiance, OVI, dismissed.
Heather Bockelman, 36, Toledo, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 30-day suspended sentence.
Dismissed:
Mohamed El Ozeir, 44, Taylor, Mich., passing bad checks, dismissed.
Gregory Warner, 65, Yuma, Ariz., violating a protection order, dismissed.
Alexis Muncy, 24, 319 East St., Defiance, falsification, dismissed.
