Napoleon Municipal Court
Greg Baker, 59, Toledo, was arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct and found guilty. He was fined $62.50.
Storm Roberts, 29, Lima, was arraigned on three charges: domestic violence, guilty, fined $150, sentenced to 30 days jail (one day of credit and the rest suspended upon no domestic violence violations in two years, one year of probation and continue treatment at Recovery Services); obstructing official business, dismissed; a second domestic violence offense, dismissed.
Robert Calvin, 56, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of violating a protection order. He was fined $250 and sentenced to 90 days jail (one day credit, 89 days suspended if no protection violations for two years, one year of probation, and personal property held by Napoleon PD including firearms).
Grace Blochowski, 21, Toledo, found guilty on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, fined $500 due in full by Dec. 31.
Andrew Lamarche, 45, Holgate, arraigned on three charges: OVI-2 refused, guilty, fined $750 and sentenced to 180 days jail (160 suspended if no OVI in two years, continue treatment, jail term to be served at CCNO); driving under suspension, dismissed; crossing over a marked lane, dismissed.
Justin Beecher, 21, Holgate, pleaded no contest to a charge of failure to yield for a stopped school bus, fined $250.
