Napoleon Municipal Court
Holly Hite, 47, 1027 Jackson Ave., Defiance, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and fined $62.50.
Anita Solis, 50, Malinta, was found guilty of a registration violation, fined $70; and a speeding violation, 82/55, fined $42.50.
Shaine Mendoza, 38, Napoleon, was found guilty of animals running loose, fined $250 and sentenced to 30 days jail with 20 days suspended if no similar violations in two years. He shall report to CCNO at 11 a.m. on March 18, 2022 to serve 10 days.
Michael Mulligan, 41, Bowling Green, preliminary hearings were held: one count of obstructing official business, one count of criminal damaging, one count of resisting arrest, one count of falsification and one count of criminal mischief — all bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas for hearing. Bond continues as $1000 per each case. A charge of obstructing justice was dismissed. The court also ruled that, since Mulligan is a fugitive from justice, he was ordered to be turned over to the State of Indiana — the state has 30 days to transport him.
Eric Taylor, 48, Napoleon, two charges were dismissed: turn/stop signal, and head lights; on a third charge of physical control, a first-degree misdemeanor with zero points, amended from first-degree misdemeanor OVI-1 with six points. He was found guilty and fined $375, sentenced to 30 days with 27 suspended if no alcohol related offenses in two years and serve three days in driver intervention program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.