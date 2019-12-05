Napoleon Municipal Court 

Jesse Brown, 24, Napoleon, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of failure to appear. He was sentenced to 30 days jail and fined $250. On a charge of failure to comply, Brown waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set, at $50,000 with no cash allowance. A charge of theft was dismissed.

Jr. Morris, 37, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of theft. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set. 

Dismissed: Michael Prystash Jr., 46, Napoleon, income tax violation; Elizabeth Steen, 30, Liberty Center, income tax violation.

Sentenced: Joshua Kristek, 33, Napoleon, assault, credit for two days jail served, $100 fine; Daniel Poole Jr., 61, Toledo, driving under suspension, credit for three days jail served, $250 fine; Chayce Neumeier, 21, Malinta, disorderly conduct, credit for three days jail served, $150 fine; Katie Lamb, 23, Napoleon, Financial Responsibility Act (FRA) non-compliant, $250 fine; 

Shawn Lancieri, 43, Napoleon, driving under suspension, credit for five days jail served, $250 fine; speed, $50 fine; invalid tag, $50 fine; obstructed plate, $50 fine. 

Guadalupe Flores, 67, Napoleon, OVI, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension, $800 fine; failure to dim headlights, no fine. 

