Napoleon Municipal Court
Jesse Brown, 24, Napoleon, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of failure to appear. He was sentenced to 30 days jail and fined $250. On a charge of failure to comply, Brown waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set, at $50,000 with no cash allowance. A charge of theft was dismissed.
Jr. Morris, 37, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of theft. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set.
Dismissed: Michael Prystash Jr., 46, Napoleon, income tax violation; Elizabeth Steen, 30, Liberty Center, income tax violation.
Sentenced: Joshua Kristek, 33, Napoleon, assault, credit for two days jail served, $100 fine; Daniel Poole Jr., 61, Toledo, driving under suspension, credit for three days jail served, $250 fine; Chayce Neumeier, 21, Malinta, disorderly conduct, credit for three days jail served, $150 fine; Katie Lamb, 23, Napoleon, Financial Responsibility Act (FRA) non-compliant, $250 fine;
Shawn Lancieri, 43, Napoleon, driving under suspension, credit for five days jail served, $250 fine; speed, $50 fine; invalid tag, $50 fine; obstructed plate, $50 fine.
Guadalupe Flores, 67, Napoleon, OVI, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension, $800 fine; failure to dim headlights, no fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.