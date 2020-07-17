Napoleon Municipal Court

Sentenced: Dominic Pappas, 23, Clyde, return and payment of tax, dismissed; Veronica Verela, 22, Clyde, return and payment of tax, dismissed; Shaliah Lacy, 39, Toledo, red light, $160 fine; Tiffany Pelland, Napoleon, return and payment of tax, dismissed; Thomas Gustwiller, 70, Napoleon, assault, $25 fine, 90-days jail suspended; Christina Hill, 36, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, dismissed; Billy Karr, 46, Napoleon, aggravated menacing, $250 fine, 2 days jail; Caleb Wallen, 20, Napoleon, failure to control, $92.50 fine; Kelly Pedraza, 40, Holgate, railroad crossing violation, $62.50 fine; Christopher Franz Pahl, 19, 27192 Jewell Road, riding outside of a motor vehicle, $70 fine; Lindsay McCulloch, 34, Bryan, return and payment of tax, dismissed; Alexandria Adams, 30, Holland, return and payment of tax, dismissed; Ricky Stewart, 27, Wauseon, return and payment of tax, $150 fine; Stephen Swanson, 68, Wauseon, return and payment of tax, dismissed; Rudy Corpus, 32, Napoleon, return and payment of tax, dismissed; Zachary Roth, 28, Swanton, return and payment of tax, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Josh Schieber, 30, Delta, intimidation, dismissed; David Mohr, 78, Swanton, failure to yield at a stop sign, $62.50 fine.

Elias Perez, 29, Holgate, driving under suspension, $150 fine; seat belt, $30 fine; no tail lights, $25 fine.

Christopher Butler, 44, Napoleon, no motorcycle endorsement, $100 fine; failure to control, $50 fine.

Ronald Bohmler, 31, Wauseon, OVI-3, $850 fine, 30 days jail; no operator's license, dismissed.

