Napoleon Municipal Court
Kyle McCabe, 29, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced: Sara Zapata, 29, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Phillip Cobb, 47, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Turner Ferrara, 34, Napoleon, tax violation; $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Joseph France, 23, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Maria Guevara, 44, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Andrea Haas, 57, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Clarence Hartzell, 23, Archbold, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Craig Jones, 28, Bryan, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Timothy Kinder, 43, 1433 S. Jackson Ave., Defiance, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Stephen Smith, 41, no permanent address, menacing by stalking; criminal trespassing, $150 fine, 9 days jail.
Gonzalo Flores Ramirez, 31, Wylie, Texas, driving without a license, $150 fine; two headlights required, dismissed.
Dismissed: Alexandria Adams, 31, Holland, tax violation; Levi Yarbro, 28, Wauseon, tax violation; Toby Borstelman, 38, Napoleon, tax violation; Christopher Creps, 38, Napoleon, tax violation; Krysta Gerdeman, 32, Napoleon, tax violation; Misty Heiman, 45, 620 Logan St., Defiance, tax violation; Roland Ross, 40, Liberty Center, tax violation; Tye Eitzman, 31, Napoleon, tax violation; Brandee Groll, 35, Napoleon, tax violation; Nikita Herren, 26, 1104 Harrison Ave., Defiance, tax violation; Gary Hoffer, 51, Napoleon, tax violation; Nicholas Kahrs, 27, Napoleon, tax violation; Kristina Kahrs, 55, Napoleon, tax violation; Courtney Jones, 29, Napoleon, tax violation.
