Napoleon Municipal Court 

Dismissed: John Canfield, 58, Napoleon, nuisance violation; Allan Hoops, 36, Deshler, trafficking in drugs; Paul Farr, 49, Napoleon, income tax violation; Janice Kuh, 29, Napoleon, income tax violation; Dawn Harper, 46, Cecil, income tax violation; Chad Lauharn, 44, Napoleon, two counts of income tax violation; David Froelich, 52, Napoleon, income tax violation; Guy Jennings, 53, 24960 County Road 10, income tax violation; Danny Leatherman, 27, Liberty Center, income tax violation; Nicholas McCorkle, 32, 844 N. Clinton St., income tax violation; Kelly Harmon, 31, Napoleon, income tax violation. 

Sentenced: John Brown IV, 26, Napoleon, income tax violation; Lyndsey Nicklaus, 26, Napoleon, income tax violation; Erik Johnson, 38, Napoleon, two counts of nuisance violation, $250 fine; Thea Bockelman, 28, Napoleon, expired tags, no fine; Mark Phillips, 41, Deshler, resisting arrest, $250 fine, credit for one day jail served; Dan Davis-Johnson, 38, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Jr. Morris, 36, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Anastacia Herrera, 26, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Michael Zapata, 32, Napoleon, two counts of income tax violation, $150 fine for each; David Walther, 39, Napoleon, two counts of income tax violation, $150 fine for each; Brian Vallier, 44, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Ross Evers, 29, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine.

Victor Leveck, 34, Deshler, driving under suspension, $150 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Load comments