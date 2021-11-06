Napoleon Municipal Court
Carlos Garcia, 50, Napoleon, was arraigned by video on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
The case was bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas for further proceedings.
Garcia was released on an bond of his own recognizance and ordered to check in once weekly with the Common Pleas probation department, not to consume illicit drugs, to submit to random drug screening and comply with all recommendations for treatment from Recovery Services.
Zachary Strall, 25, no known address, was arraigned by video on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas.
Bond was continued as previously set, $2,500.00.
Brenton Clements, 32, Defiance, was arraigned by video on a charge of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony, and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
The case was bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas and Clements was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
By court order, he shall have no contact whatsoever with Regina Ruple, shall check in weekly with the Common Pleas and shall reside at 236 Riverdale Drive, Defiance.
He shall not be within 1000 feet of 158 E. Maumee Ave., Napoleon.
James Braley, 35, Liberty Center, found guilty on a charge of driving under suspension (DUS).
Fined $250, 180 days jail (177 suspended if no DUIS in two years).
Shall report to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio at 9 a.m. on Nov. 26 to serve three days.
