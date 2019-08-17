• Court Results

Napoleon Municipal Court

James Hutchinson, 29, McClure, appeared on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance with GPS monitoring, on the conditions he does not enter establishments where alcohol is sold by the glass and does not come within 1,000 feet of the alleged victim. 

William Roth, 57, McClure, appeared on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set. 

Keith Closson, 55, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of failure to register a change of address, a second-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set.

Dismissed: Heather Arrazola, 43, Napoleon, income tax violation; Travis Sutton, 26, Wauseon, telecommunications harassment; Arnulfo Vega Jr., 45, Donna, Texas, income tax violation.

