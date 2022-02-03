Napoleon Municipal Court

Joshua Schultz, 19, Liberty Center, arraigned by video from CCNO, guilty on two charges: fictitious registration, fined $100; FRA-non compliance fined $100. Fines due after incarceration.

Craig Wagenhauser Jr., 33, Deshler, resisting arrest, fined $50; three charges of child endangerment, fined $50, court ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and gave a 180-day suspended sentence upon no similar violations in two years; dismissed was disorderly conduct.

Nathan St. Clair, 23, Holgate, vehicular vandalism, fined $250, 90-day suspended sentence if no violations of law for two years.

Sebastian Herrera, 21, Marion, Ind., driving without a license, $250 fine; dismissed: failure to yield at stop sign, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Vanderveer, 30, Pioneer, two charges of criminal damaging, fined $100 each charge and sentenced to 90 days with 80 days suspended for each charge if no violations for two years. Shall not enter on premises at 831 Monroe St., Napoleon. Sentences are concurrent and work-release is granted.

Thalia Nieves, 25, Wauseon, illegal distribution of or permitting children to use cigarettes or other tobacco or alternative nicotine products, fined $75.

Morgan Travis, 24, Liberty Center, illegal distribution of or permitting children to use cigarettes or other tobacco or alternative nicotine products, fined $75.

Leah Belle, 29, Napoleon, illegal distribution of or permitting children to use cigarettes or other tobacco or alternative nicotine products, fined $75.

Lawrence Carter, 37, Toledo, failure to reinstate, fined $300; DUS-non compliance, dismissed; speed violation, 68/55, fined $50; safety belt violation, fined $30.

Pena Everado, 30, Joliet, Ill., fictitious plates, fined $75; head lights, fined $30.

Anthony Smith, 33, Hamler, DUS non-FRA, fined $200, 30-day suspended sentence if no similar violations for one year; speeding, 46/25, $50 fine.

Dismissed: Trevor Carter, 22, Ney, failure to appear; Christian Rayoum, 24, Napoleon, illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits; Jennifer McCabe, 34, Napoleon, illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits; Gerald Hanson, 56, Napoleon, criminal trespassing.

