Edmund Schram, 41, Russell, Mass., seen on a case of failure to control, case was waived by defendant, found guilty. Fines and fees, $190.

Lee Jackson, 73, Napoleon, a case of ACDA, case waived by defendant, found guilty. Fines and fees, $190.

Christina Young, 40, Holgate, seen on a charge of return and payment of taxes (dismissed as part of plea negotations).

Brandon Bird, 26, Cecil, seen on a charge of return and payment of taxes (dismissed without prejudice in the interest of justice because the defendant is currently incarcerated).

Gina St. Bonore, 45, Bowling Green, seen on a charge of domestic violence (dismissed because plaintiff did not meet the burden of proof). Defendant agreed to pay court costs $137.

Christopher Wolkiewicz, 40, Holgate, defendant waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of operating a vehicle without reasonable control; released on OR bond with condition to check in with Common Pleas Court probation once a week. Three charges dismissed because there is sufficient evidence for felony conviction and bound over to the grand jury. Charges are: OVI 2 refused, OVI refused, and failure to control.

Joseph Woods, 41, Wauseon, arraigned on three charges and found guilty on all counts: driving without a license, $250 fine plus court costs; failure to yield right of way, $75 fine; wrong plates, $50 fine.

Anthony Lanzillotti, 33, Liberty Center, arraigned on four charges and pleaded no contest to all, found guilty: FRA non compliant, $250 fines plus court costs due July 31; no tail lights, $25 fine; wrong plates, $25 fine; safety belt violation, $30 fine.

