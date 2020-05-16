Napoleon Municipal Court
Ashley Cole, 30, no permanent address, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is required to reside at a family member's home in McComb.
Sentenced: Qwynn Rowland, 21, Napoleon, aggravated menacing, one day jail, $150 fine.
