Napoleon Municipal Court
Douglas Couture, 21, Napoleon, appeared for a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to check in with the probation department, consume no illicit drugs and comply with treatment at Recovery Services.
Sentenced: Nicole Rosebrook, 34, Hamler, domestic violence, $250 fine, 1 day jail; Myah Rayoum, 18, Delta, assault, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Sarah Zellner, 33, Waterville, falsification, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Daniel Witte Jr., 60, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $100 fine; Benjamin Aschliman, 41, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, $96 fine; Lori Wulff, 43, Napoleon, making a false alarm, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Qwynn Rowland, 21, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Joshua Cole, 23, 1692 Durango Drive, falsification, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended;
Bradley Maunz, 53, Van Wert, OVY, $500 fine, 6 days jail, one-year license suspension; following too closely, prior OVI, dismissed.
Jesse Hernandez III, 18, Napoleon, possession of drugs, $100 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; littering , $75.
Deven Bethel, 20, Deshler, firearm violation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; carrying a concealed weapon dismissed.
Dismissed: Douglas Pelmear, 61, Napoleon, disorderly conduct; Ryan Zellner, 34, Waterville, domestic violence; Josh Blair, 33, Napoleon, city tax violation;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.