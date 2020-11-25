Napoleon Municipal Court

Douglas Couture, 21, Napoleon, appeared for a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to check in with the probation department, consume no illicit drugs and comply with treatment at Recovery Services.

Sentenced: Nicole Rosebrook, 34, Hamler, domestic violence, $250 fine, 1 day jail; Myah Rayoum, 18, Delta, assault, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Sarah Zellner, 33, Waterville, falsification, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Daniel Witte Jr., 60, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $100 fine; Benjamin Aschliman, 41, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, $96 fine; Lori Wulff, 43, Napoleon, making a false alarm, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Qwynn Rowland, 21, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Joshua Cole, 23, 1692 Durango Drive, falsification, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended;

Bradley Maunz, 53, Van Wert, OVY, $500 fine, 6 days jail, one-year license suspension; following too closely, prior OVI, dismissed.

Jesse Hernandez III, 18, Napoleon, possession of drugs, $100 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; littering , $75.

Deven Bethel, 20, Deshler, firearm violation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; carrying a concealed weapon dismissed.

Dismissed: Douglas Pelmear, 61, Napoleon, disorderly conduct; Ryan Zellner, 34, Waterville, domestic violence; Josh Blair, 33, Napoleon, city tax violation;

Recommended for you

Load comments