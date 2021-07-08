Napoleon Municipal Court
Mason Hill, 30, Liberty Center, arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, found guilty. Ordered to pay $250 fine plus court costs by Sept. 30; sentenced to 10 days jail (suspended upon no violations of domestic violence or disorderly conduct for two years).
David A. Steusloff, 55, Liberty Center, a charge of domestic violence was dismissed as part of plea negotiations. Found guilty on a charge of disorderly conduct with persistence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Steusloff was ordered to pay $250 fine plus court costs. 10 days jail (suspended) if he has no violations of domestic violence or disorderly conduct for two years.
Logan Helmke, 21, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of passing a stopped school bus; Helmke was ordered to pay $250 fine plus court costs.
Steven Dunbar, 19, McClure, found guilty of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and ordered to pay $250 fine plus court costs. Sentenced to 30 days jail (29 suspended, credit for one day served, if no violations of domestic violence or assault in two years, and no contact with the alleged victim.
Dale Page, 33, Monroe, Mich., found guilty on a charge of criminal damaging and ordered to pay $500 fine plus court costs. Page was sentenced to 180 days jail (170 suspended if no use of firearm for two years, not to be within five miles of 4219 County Road V - with no end date - shall pay restitution to be determined). Had to report to CCNO on July 3 at 9 a.m.
Shannon Woodby, 35, Archbold, found guilty on a charge of disorderly conduct, ordered to pay $100 fine plus court costs.
Ricardo Cavazos, 27, Napoleon, charges of burglary and menacing dismissed; found guilty on a charge of aggravated trespassing, ordered to pay $250 fine plus court costs. Sentenced to 180 days jail (174 suspended if no aggravated trespassing or any offense of violence for two years, must complete an assessment recommended by probation, report to probation for one year).
Logan Vicars, 24, Liberty Center, a charge of no tail lights on a vehicle was dismissed; found guilty on a charge of OVI 1 (0.128%), ordered to pay $500 fine plus court costs. Sentenced to 30 days jail (27 suspended if no OVI for two years, must serve three days in DIP within 60 days and comply, operator's license suspended one year from Feb. 25, 2021). Granted limited privileges for work purposes.
Bondolyn Mullins, 49, Napoleon, two charges dismissed: failure to control and OVI (0.202%); found guilty on a charge of OVI 2 in 10 years, a first-degree misdemeanor, $750 fine plus court costs added to current pay plan. Sentenced to 180 days jail (165 days suspended if no violations of OVI for two years, report to CCNO at 1 p.m. on July 20, to serve 15 days, probation for one year, operator's license suspended one year from June 22, 2021, must complete treatment until discharge).
Bradley Davis, 28, Napoleon, found guilty on three charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, $92.50 fine plus court costs; possession of drugs, $100 fine; safety belt violation, $22.50 fine plus court costs.
