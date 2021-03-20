Napoleon
Municipal Court
Kade Hefflinger, 36, Liberty Center, appeared on a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and failure to comply, a third-degree felony; aggravated menacing; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; obstructing official business. Hefflinger waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas.
Jennifer L. Philquist, 26, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of obstruction. Fines and 30 days jail (27 days supended), credit for 3 days in jail.
Christopher G. Wallace, 37, New Bavaria, speeding (third offense), $200 fine; 30 days jail (suspended).
Seth E. Wyse, 39, Napoleon, unpaid taxes, $150 fine and costs, plus taxes/interest/penalties; 30 days jail (suspended).
Denise A. Cherry, 38, 1038 Ottawa Ave., Defiance, a unpaid taxes, 30 days jail (suspended), plus taxes due.
William R. Delventhal Jr., 66, Napoleon, unpaid taxes, courts costs only.
Ruth J. Shetler, 26, Napoleon, unpaid taxes, $150 fine and costs, plus taxes due.
Mark Bryan, 39, Hamler, unpaid taxes, court costs, plus taxes, interests and penalties; 30 days jail (suspended).
Michael S. Pierce, 56, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $100 fine and costs; 30 days jail (27 suspended, credit 3).
Lisa Gonzales, 47, Napoleon, OVI, $250 fine and costs; 180 days jail (177 suspended).
Corey D. Witt, 21, Franklin, OVI, $500 fine and costs; 30 days jail (27 suspended).
