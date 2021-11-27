Napoleon Municipal Court
MacArio Cuevas, 49, Delta, was found guilty on two charges: failure to appear, $250 fine and 180 days jail with credit for 17 and 163 suspended if he has no similar violations for two years and shall not be on the premises of Rural Opportunities, 02453 County Road V, Liberty Center. The second charge was disorderly conduct, $250 fine and 30 days jail with 13 suspended and credit for 17 if no similar violations in two years.
Aaron Johnson, 36, Liberty Center, was arraigned on a charge of child endangerment and pleaded no-contest. He was fined $250 and given a 30-day suspended sentence if he has no similar violations in two years.
Essie Mack, 50, Arlington, was arraigned on several charges and most were dismissed: possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, OVI/breath-low, safety belt violation and speed violation were all dismissed. On a charge of physical control, Mack was found guilty and fined $500 with a 30-day sentence and 27 days suspended, if no similar violations in two years and complete an assessment, may serve three days in driver intervention program, operator's license suspended six months (effective July 5, 2021).
Christopher McCance, 26, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of OVI/first in 10, a first-degree misdemeanor with six points, and found guilty. Fined $750 and given 90 days jail with 87 suspended if no similar violations in two years, operator's license suspended from Aug. 9, 2021-Aug. 9, 2022 with limited driving privileges for work, report to CCNO on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., complete assessment with Recovery Services within 14 days and comply with recommendations, reimburse the Napoleon Police Department $37 for test. The bond of personal recognizance continues until incarceration. Two other charges were dismissed are part of plea negotiations: invalid tag and OVI/blood 0.131%.
