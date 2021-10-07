Napoleon Municipal Court

Leibnitz Mejia-Hernandez, 34, Jamaica, N.Y., arraigned on a charge of driving without a license and found guilty; fined $250.

Ciriaco Ramos, 62, Napoleon, pleaded no contest to a charge of wrongful entrustment and found guilty; fined $150.

Kelly Moore, 44, Wauseon, pleaded no contest to two charges and found guilty on both: FRA non compliant, fined $250; invalid tag, fined $50.

James Brown, 31, Napoleon, fugitive from justice, waived rights to formal extra proceedings and agrees to voluntarily return to the State of Missouri. Will be held without bond for 21 days at CCNO.

Timothy Gares, 24, 25046 Watson Road, Defiance, arraigned on a charge of driving under suspension and found guilty; fined $150 and $235 court costs. He was sentenced to 180 jail (170 days suspended and eight days credit with condition: no violations of DUS for two years).

Steven Dunbar, 19, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of no operator's license and found guilty; fined $250.

Owen Bassinger, 19, Wayne, arraigned on a charge of no tail lights and found guilty; fined $150.

