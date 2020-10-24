Napoleon Municipal Court
Jason Ramsey, 42, McClure, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued. A companion case of resisting arrest was bound over as well.
Logan Chilcote, 29, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
Steven Valentine, 57, Cambridge, appeared by video on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 29. Bond was set at $25,000.
Sentenced: Amber Mugler, 18, Toledo, failure to reinstate, $250 fine.
Dismissed: Dustin Westrick, 36, Holgate, city tax violation; Mark Behnfeldt, 49, Napoleon, city tax violation; Alexis Carter, 20, Norfolk, Va., city tax violation.
