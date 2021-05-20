Napoleon Municipal Court

Eric D. Konwinski, 32, McClure, appeared on three charges: theft, found guilty. He was ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs, sentenced to 180 days jail (credit for two, 178 days suspended with conditions: no theft for two years, shall not enter WalMart for two years, shall pay restitution of $42.87 to WalMart); on the charge of failure to appear, found guilty. Ordered to pay fines and costs, sentenced to 180 days jail (credit for one day, 170 suspended with conditions: no failure to appear for two years, shall be remanded to bailiff custody to serve sentence following pre-trial); on charge of FRA non-compliant, found guilty, ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs by Dec. 31, 2021.

Matthew J. Brown, 33, St. Clairsville, appeared on two charges. First charge: obstructing official business, found guilty. Sentenced to 90 days jail (credit for two days, 80 days suspended with conditions: no violations of falsification or obstruction for two years, the sentence is consecutive with the second charge; second charge: falsification, found guilty. Ordered to pay $50 fines plus court costs, sentenced to 180 days jail (170 suspended upon no violations of falsification).

Jorge Luna Pacheco, 35, Portage, charged with driving without a license, found guilty. He was ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs, show proof of insurance by 3:30 p.m. the day of appearance.

