• Court Results
Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Alycia Poulin, 36, Colton, crossing over marked lanes, $92; Myron Haskins, 30, Toledo, expired tag, $70 fine; Regina Ruple, 33, Napoleon, failure to control, $92; Jennifer Gonzalez, 47, 1244 S. Jackson Ave., Defiance, child restraint, $70 fine.
Patrick Switzer, 54, Napoleon, sales tax, $150 fine; sales tax, dismissed with costs.
Dismissed: Cathy Ashley, 44, Holgate, income tax violation; Kimberly Ream, 46, Wauseon, city income tax violation; Clemente Fuentes, 28, Paulding, city income tax violation.
