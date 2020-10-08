Napoleon Municipal Court

Joanna Ferrell, 37, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of assault and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Ricky Miller, 59, Napoleon, criminal mischief, $50 fine; Eugene Craig, 37, Napoleon, city tax violation, $150 fine; Seth Rowe, 18, Malinta, no operator's license, $150 fine; Justin West, 41, Springfield, menacing by stalking, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Arion Smith, 18, Fayette, FRA non-compliance, $100 fine; Justin Sampson, 34, 29733 Ohio 281, Defiance, stopped school bus, $400 fine.

Danielle Shoffer, 41, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, reckless operation, assured clear distance, failure to control, dismissed; OVI, $500 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension.

Douglas Cramer, 47, Napoleon, open container, OVI, no tail lights, dismissed; OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension.

Dismissed: Joseph Brown, 51, Napoleon, city tax violation; Nathan Jewell, 32, no permanent address, aggravated menacing; Kelly Worthington, 32, Napoleon, city tax violation; Dennis Bailey, 43, Napoleon, city tax violation.

