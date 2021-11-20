Napoleon Municipal Court
Joy Perkins, 29, Toledo, was arraigned by video on charges of vandalism, tampering with evidence, two charges of possession of drugs. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas, with bond continuance as previously set, $25,000 and no 10% allowance. Additionally, she is not to consume any illicit drugs and to submit to drug screenings.
Kelsey Brown, 34, Toledo, was arraigned by video on four felonies: tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Brown waive the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas with bond continuance as previously set.
Craig Wagenhauser Jr., 33, Deshler, was arraigned in open court for two felony charges: obstruction, a fifth-degree felony, and assault, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. and he was released into an in-patient psychiatric facility for treatment on a bond of personal recognizance. Wagenhauser was ordered to comply with all recommendations at the facility, not to have any contact except by phone with Vinnie, Rozalia and Ghiana Wagenhauser, once released he shall reside at 21715 Bowman Road, Defiance, and may not possess any firearms or deadly weapons.
Robin Moore, 31, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail with three days credit for time served and 27 days suspended if no similar charges in two years.
Ashleigh Cartwright, 38, Indianapolis, found guilty on two charges: FR suspension, $150 fine, two points, and speed 6-/45, $50. A third charge of safety belt violation was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.