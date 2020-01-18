Napoleon Municipal Court

Corey Witsman, 31, Toledo, appeared by video on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Witsman was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 2:45 p.m. Bond was set at $1,500 with no cash allowance and Witsman was ordered to receive a drug assessment while at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) and comply with any recommendations.

Sentenced: Bonnie Maroney, 40, Paulding, driving under suspension, $250 fine;

Thomas Dangler, 39, Napoleon, OVI, 20 days jail, $750 fine, one year probation; open container, dismissed; excessive noise, dismissed. 

Joshua Hampton, 42, Henderson, Texas, reckless operation, $100 fine; prohibition against failure to report an accident, $50 fine. 

Michael Willmarth, 24, McClure, driving without a license, $50 fine; speed, no fine. 

Load comments