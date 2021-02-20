Napoleon Municipal Court
Logan Malinowski, 27, Liberty Center, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court.
Mark McMahon Jr., 26, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of harassment with a bodily substance and attempted burglary, fifth-degree felonies, and was bound over to common pleas court.
Vashun Tolbert, 47, Detroit, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court.
Ponder Edmonson, 35, Indianapolis, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court.
Dismissed: James Rivera, 42, Napoleon, tax violation; Lamar Kendrick, 31, Painesville, possession of drugs.
