Napoleon Municipal Court

Logan Malinowski, 27, Liberty Center, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court.

Mark McMahon Jr., 26, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of harassment with a bodily substance and attempted burglary, fifth-degree felonies, and was bound over to common pleas court.

Vashun Tolbert, 47, Detroit, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court.

Ponder Edmonson, 35, Indianapolis, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court.

Dismissed: James Rivera, 42, Napoleon, tax violation; Lamar Kendrick, 31, Painesville, possession of drugs.

