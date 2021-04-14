Napoleon Municipal Court
Danny C. Barrientos, 48, Napoleon, appeared by video on April 13 in open court on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He requested and received court appointed counsel. Bond was set for $100,000; Barrientos was forbidden to have any contact with the victim of the alleged assault. Preliminary hearing was set for Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.