Napoleon Municipal Court

Danny C. Barrientos, 48, Napoleon, appeared by video on April 13 in open court on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He requested and received court appointed counsel. Bond was set for $100,000; Barrientos was forbidden to have any contact with the victim of the alleged assault. Preliminary hearing was set for Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.

