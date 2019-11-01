Napoleon Municipal Court
Floyd Cole, 58, McClure, appeared on a charge of gross sexual imposition. Bond was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 7.
Kreg Markins, 30, Hamler, had an initial appearance via video conference on the possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Bond was set at $15,000. An additional condition of the bond was complete assessment with Renewed Minds while at CCNO, and compliance with their recommendation. A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 7 at 2:15 p.m.
Thomas Hahn, 20, Huron, appeared via video conference on a charge of OVI. He was sentenced to six days jail, $500 fine, one-year license suspension, compliance with Driver Intervention Program (DIP) within 60 days. On the charge of underage person, he was sentenced to a $150 fine, consume no alcohol, and one-year probation.
Sentenced: Todd Warncke, 55, Holgate, OVI (third violation), 30 days jail, $950 fine, four-year license suspension, complete assessment with RSNWO within 14 days; turn/stop signal, dismissed.
Joshua Rowland, 39, McClure, assault, eight days jail, $250 fine, no violations of assault for two years.
Candida Cerrato-Munoz, 29, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, 28 days jail; case amended from assault, first-degree misdemeanor, to disorderly conduct with persistence, fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Adela Renteria-Uriostegui, 44, Napoleon, Mich., nuisances prohibited, $150 fine.
Jeffrey Nadeau, 34, Napoleon, assault, two days jail, $250 fine.
Micaila Cochran, 24, Napoleon, telecommunication harassment, $250 fine, one-year probation, meeting with probation officer.
Karen Bailey, 43, Napoleon, nuisances prohibited, $25 fine; Stephanie Hammons, 34, Napoleon, nuisances prohibited, $25 fine; Jimmy VonDeylen, 23, Napoleon, nuisances prohibited, $75 fine; Alfredo Bernal, 57, Pembroke Pines, Fla., traffic control, $160 fine.
Dismissed: Tylynne Wagner, 31, Napoleon, two counts of nuisances prohibited.
