Napoleon Municipal Court

David Isaacs II, 53, Wauseon, appeared by video on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 1:45 p.m. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance. 

Richard Bricker, 56, Napoleon, by video on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 1:15 p.m. Bond was set at $15,000 with no cash allowance. 

Dismissed: Gary Hoffer, 50, Napoleon, income tax violation; Kristina Karhs, 53, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle; Patrick Sigler, 45, Toledo, theft; Amber Wilhelm, 31, Napoleon, theft (presented to grand jury); Charles Dickson, 48, Toledo, theft (presented to grand jury); Joshua McCann, 33, Ney, income tax violation.

Sentenced: Gilbert Fonseca Jr., 37, Stryker, income tax violation, $150 fine; John Smith, 54, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, $13.07 restitution to Chief Supermarket; Jensen Mcbride, 22, Napoleon, physical control, $500 fine, three-day program, one-year license suspension; Crystal Luke, 34, 136 E. High St., failure to yield, $50 fine; Carolyn Breidenbach, 73, Archbold, improper lane, no fine; Arthur Heath, 45, Napoleon, expired tag, $10 fine; Austin Cramer-Bodenbender, 21, Napoleon, failure to stop for a school bus, $400 fine; Harold Mann, 72, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $25 fine; Janet Gutierrez, 30, Archbold, failure to yield, $50 fine; Thomas Zwiebel, 37, Napoleon, stopped school bus, $400 fine; Betty Bostelman, 40, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $350 fine;

William Field III, 18, Napoleon, offenses involving underage persons/alcohol, $75 fine, five days jail with credit for one day served, must complete assessment with A Renewed Mind; open container, $75 fine; disorderly conduct, $75 fine; littering, $75 fine; menacing, $75 fine. 

Kaige Royal, 19, Napoleon, reckless operation, $125 fine; speed, $150 fine.

Kelly Braden, 49, Monroe, Mich., failure to stop for a school bus, $500 fine, six-month license suspension; assured clear distance, $125 fine; speed, $75 fine. 

Cody Vance, 33, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, credit for 12 days jail served, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; slow speed, dismissed.

