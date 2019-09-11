Napoleon Municipal Court
David Isaacs II, 53, Wauseon, appeared by video on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 1:45 p.m. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Richard Bricker, 56, Napoleon, by video on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 1:15 p.m. Bond was set at $15,000 with no cash allowance.
Dismissed: Gary Hoffer, 50, Napoleon, income tax violation; Kristina Karhs, 53, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle; Patrick Sigler, 45, Toledo, theft; Amber Wilhelm, 31, Napoleon, theft (presented to grand jury); Charles Dickson, 48, Toledo, theft (presented to grand jury); Joshua McCann, 33, Ney, income tax violation.
Sentenced: Gilbert Fonseca Jr., 37, Stryker, income tax violation, $150 fine; John Smith, 54, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, $13.07 restitution to Chief Supermarket; Jensen Mcbride, 22, Napoleon, physical control, $500 fine, three-day program, one-year license suspension; Crystal Luke, 34, 136 E. High St., failure to yield, $50 fine; Carolyn Breidenbach, 73, Archbold, improper lane, no fine; Arthur Heath, 45, Napoleon, expired tag, $10 fine; Austin Cramer-Bodenbender, 21, Napoleon, failure to stop for a school bus, $400 fine; Harold Mann, 72, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $25 fine; Janet Gutierrez, 30, Archbold, failure to yield, $50 fine; Thomas Zwiebel, 37, Napoleon, stopped school bus, $400 fine; Betty Bostelman, 40, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $350 fine;
William Field III, 18, Napoleon, offenses involving underage persons/alcohol, $75 fine, five days jail with credit for one day served, must complete assessment with A Renewed Mind; open container, $75 fine; disorderly conduct, $75 fine; littering, $75 fine; menacing, $75 fine.
Kaige Royal, 19, Napoleon, reckless operation, $125 fine; speed, $150 fine.
Kelly Braden, 49, Monroe, Mich., failure to stop for a school bus, $500 fine, six-month license suspension; assured clear distance, $125 fine; speed, $75 fine.
Cody Vance, 33, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, credit for 12 days jail served, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; slow speed, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.