• Court Results

Napoleon municipal court

Sentenced: Jordyn Barnhart, 25, Wauseon, failure to control, $50 fine; Demetrius Lester, 25, Leipsic, expired tag, costs only.

Jacob Cox, 21, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.

Sara Zapata, 28, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, six days jail, one year license suspension; disorderly conduct, costs only; endangering children and reckless operation, dismissed.

