• Court Results
Napoleon municipal court
Sentenced: Jordyn Barnhart, 25, Wauseon, failure to control, $50 fine; Demetrius Lester, 25, Leipsic, expired tag, costs only.
Jacob Cox, 21, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.
Sara Zapata, 28, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, six days jail, one year license suspension; disorderly conduct, costs only; endangering children and reckless operation, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.