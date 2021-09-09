Cases waived: Johnathan Altman, 25, Bowling Green, speed, 73/55, fine $42.50, court costs $107.50; Cory Melia, 51, Napoleon, speed, 54/35, fine $42.50, court costs $97.50; Justin Hanson, 22, Bluffton, Ind., speed, 73/55, fine $42.50, court costs $97.50; Yan Gu, 31, Urbana, Ill., failure to control, fine $92.50, court costs $97.50; Robert Dodd, 31, 1122 S. Clinton St., Defiance, seat belt/driver, fine $30, court costs $81.00; John Cowna, 53, Fort Wayne, speed 69/55, fine $42.50, court costs $97.50; Kennedy Roell, 19, Liberty Center, speed-2 39/25, fine $62.50, court costs $97.50; Cary Boice, 26, 1124 Latty St., Defiance, expired tag, fine $70, court costs $100; Andre Churchill, 33, Indianapolis, speed 71/55, fine $42.50, court costs $97.50; James Koleszar, 67, Howell, Mich., speed 83/70, fine $42.50, court costs $97.50; Chad Evearitt, 44, Napoleon, speed 38/25, fine $50, court costs $90; Derek Angelone, 24, 757 Burning Tree Drive, Defiance, failure to control, fine $92.50, court costs $97.50; Tiffiny Morel, 47, Fostoria, speed 72/55, fine $50, court costs $90; Robert Snyder, 59, Bowling Green, speed 69/55, fine $50, court costs $90; Jehu Fierros-Guadalupe, 32, Napoleon, speed 71/55, fine $50, court costs $90; Michelle Jerry, 29, Canton, Mich., speed 82/70, fine $50, court costs $90.
