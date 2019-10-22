• Court Results
Napoleon Municipal Court
Dismissed: Katie Gonzalez, 28, Columbus Grove, driving under suspension; Neil Patel, 36, Napoleon, nuisance violation; Andrew Steen, 32, Liberty Center, income tax violation; Cody Long, 25, Napoleon, nuisance violation.
Sentenced: Sean Miller, 40, Liberty Center, falsification, $750 fine, must complete assessment with Recovery Services, no alcohol for one year, transdermal alcohol detector (TAD) for 90 days; Hillary Kaufman, 29, Cygnet, criminal trespassing, $150 fine, must remain 1000 or more feet from a specified address for at least one year; Nicole Hochstetler, 38, Napoleon, disorderly conduct (amended from menacing), $150 fine; Casey Reichenbaugh, 36, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $100 fine; Stephanie Gillen, 29, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $100 fine; Bryce Hummel, 22, Deshler, menacing, $150 fine, no contact with a named person; Erica Peabody, 23, Napoleon, theft, $350 fine, one-year probation, prohibited from entering Wild Bill's Tobacco; Sara Rocha, 20, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, three-day program, one-year license suspension.
Trisha Hernandez, 39, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, $250 fine; income tax violation, $250 fine; two counts of income tax violation, abandoned motor vehicle, dismissed.
Sean Paxton, 22, Findlay, alcohol in a motor vehicle, $150 fine; driving under suspension, no plate light, dismissed.
