Napoleon Municipal Court
Adrian Carrillo, 36, West Leipsic, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed counsel. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. Bond was set at $50,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and have no firearms or enter Henry County except for mandatory court appearances.
John Oberdier, 31, Napoleon, appeared on a charge with menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed counsel. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. Bond was set at $50,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Sentenced: Kristy Luna, 37, Archbold, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Margarita Young, 52, 80 Roehrig Drive, Defiance, city income tax, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Breanna Williams, 22, Bryan, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, two days jail; Justin Hahn, 33, no permanent address, theft, $143 fine, pay restitution; Logan Bingham, 22, Bryan, wrongful entrustment, $150 fine.
Matthew Rhoads, 35, Napoleon, city income tax, 30 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $150 fine, 180 days jail suspended.
Lawrence Pritchard III, 49, Wauseon, liquor violation, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended; liquor permit required, $150 fine; failure to file, $250 fine; possession of criminal tools, failure to file, seven liquor violations, dismissed.
Teia Zimmerman, 20, Napoleon, OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; possession of marijuana, OVI, FRA non-compliance, no lights at night, dismissed.
Dismissed: Zachary Roehl, 20, Napoleon, city income tax; Heidi Gore, 37, Centrehoma, Okla., income tax violation; Anthony Halt, 31, Swanton, income tax violation; Bradley Inbody, 25, 2290 Baltimore Road, Defiance, city income tax.
