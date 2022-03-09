Napoleon Municipal Court

Tyson Bailey, 41, Bryan, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on two counts of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and a minor misdemeanor, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings. He was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Sentenced:

Alex Wagner, 21, Napoleon, failure to control, $150 fine; OVI, dismissed.

Christopher Armstrong, 22, Napoleon, invalid tag, $50 fine; driving under suspension, $75 fine.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments