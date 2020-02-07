Napoleon Municipal Court

Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, appeared for a preliminary hearing on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony. The case was dismissed without prejudice.

Rodney Garza, 30, Bryan, appeared for a preliminary hearing on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Garza was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His $25,000 bond was continued.

