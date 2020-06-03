Napoleon Municipal Court
David Triggs, 40, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of abduction, a third-degree felony. The case was continued to Thursday and bond was set at $100,000.
Sentenced: Serapio Costilla Jr., 36, Napoleon, no operator's license, $150 fine; Mischa Okuley, 49, Wauseon, theft, $250 fine, suspended 180-day jail sentence; Aaron Fowler, 28, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $70 fine; Christian Bayoum, driving under suspension, $350 fine; Keely Metzger, 28, Napoleon, no operator's license, $150 fine; Isaac Simon, 21, Deshler, criminal damaging, $150 fine, 5 days jail; failure to control, $50; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, dismissed.
Forfeiting bonds: Tammy Murray, 55, Holgate, confinement of dog, $70; Jordan Arnold, 32, Deshler, reckless operation, $62.50.
Cases dismissed: Gosue Fiallos, 23, Toledo, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Brandon Rayoum, 25, Napoleon, income tax violation; Spencer Nelson, 23, menacing by stalking.
