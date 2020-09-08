Napoleon Municipal Court

Jason Lutts, 38, Middlepoint, appeared by video on a charge of complicity to commit theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $5,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 10.

Brian Lutts, 32, Middlepoint, appeared by video on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. Bond was set at $5,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 10.

