Napoleon Municipal Court

Carine Wolkiewicz, 63, Holgate, was arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, amended from a charge of obstruction of official business and found guilty. Fined $200 plus court costs $170.50.

Eric Taylor, 47, Napoleon, arraigned on two charges and found guilty on both: possession of drugs, $75 fine and $90 court costs; and possession of drug paraphernalia, $75 fine.

Michele Naugle, 43, McClure, arraigned on a charge of OVI-2/low and found guilty; fined $750 plus $90 court costs; sentenced to 180 days jail (160 suspended if no OVI in two years, shall complete assessment with Recovery Service within 14 days). A second charge of OVI/urine was dismissed.

Aaron Zapata, 31, Napoleon, arraigned on four charges with three dismissed: failure to control, FR suspension and OVI/breath high. The fourth charge, found guilty: OVI-2 in 10/high, was amended from OVI-3 Br 0.189. Fined $750 and court costs $97.50; sentenced to 180 days jail (suspended 160 if no OVI in two years and complete assessment with Recovery Services).

Javier Hernandez Sanchez, 19, Crasfordsville, Ind., arraigned on a charge of wrongful entrustment and found guilty. Fined $250 and court costs $97.50.

Madison Mazurkiewicz, 24, Archbold, found guilty on a charge of duty-safety vehicle, fined $70 and court costs $100.

Jésus Ruiz, 36, Ottawa, pleaded no contest to three charges and was found guilty: OVI-2/Br 0.205%, $750 fine and $97.50 court costs, 90 days jail (70 suspended if no OVI in two years and must complete assessment with Recovery Services and comply); OVI/Br High, no fine; crossing over a marked lane, no fine.

Logan Haselman, 26, McComb, found guilty on a charge of texting while driving and fined $170 plus court costs $90.

Bonds forfeited: Tatianna Brown, 23, Indianapolis, 90/70 speed, $42.50 fine; Michael Jones, 59, Guilford, 59/55 speed, $150 fine; Gabrielle Schaller, 25, Toledo, red light violation, $100 fine; Clay Bethard, 46, Dewitt, Mich., stop sign violation, $92.50 fine; Sean McCabe, 52, Napoleon, seat belt, $30 fine; Ryan Curlis, 56, Napoleon, seat belt, $30 fine; William Osborne, 52, Whitehouse, seat belt, $30 fine; Michael Smith, 55, Bryan, seat belt, $30 fine; Tracy Teigland, 56, Swanton, 72/55 speed, $50 fine; Cameron Awls, 20, Sylvania, 84/70 speed, $50 fine; Debra Kuesel, 62, Deshler, 70/55 speed, $50 fine; Keith Miller, 71, 7813 Ohio 15, Defiance, traffic control, $70 fine; Patrick Fifield, 28, Grand Haven, Mich., traffic control, $70 fine; Jane Pauley, 26, Florissant, Mo., 87/65 speed, $50 fine; Joseph Boden, 18, Hamler, failure to control, $92.50 fine; Charles Tabbert, 33, Whitehouse, 67/55 speed, $42.50 fine; Jack Howard III, 30, Wauseon, 67/55 speed, $50 fine; Carolyn Horner, 30, Napoleon, 50/35 speed, $50 fine;

Kennedy Kania, 25, Archbold, pleaded no contest to a 52/20 speed, $75 fine.

