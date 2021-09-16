Napoleon Municipal Court
Carine Wolkiewicz, 63, Holgate, was arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, amended from a charge of obstruction of official business and found guilty. Fined $200 plus court costs $170.50.
Eric Taylor, 47, Napoleon, arraigned on two charges and found guilty on both: possession of drugs, $75 fine and $90 court costs; and possession of drug paraphernalia, $75 fine.
Michele Naugle, 43, McClure, arraigned on a charge of OVI-2/low and found guilty; fined $750 plus $90 court costs; sentenced to 180 days jail (160 suspended if no OVI in two years, shall complete assessment with Recovery Service within 14 days). A second charge of OVI/urine was dismissed.
Aaron Zapata, 31, Napoleon, arraigned on four charges with three dismissed: failure to control, FR suspension and OVI/breath high. The fourth charge, found guilty: OVI-2 in 10/high, was amended from OVI-3 Br 0.189. Fined $750 and court costs $97.50; sentenced to 180 days jail (suspended 160 if no OVI in two years and complete assessment with Recovery Services).
Javier Hernandez Sanchez, 19, Crasfordsville, Ind., arraigned on a charge of wrongful entrustment and found guilty. Fined $250 and court costs $97.50.
Madison Mazurkiewicz, 24, Archbold, found guilty on a charge of duty-safety vehicle, fined $70 and court costs $100.
Jésus Ruiz, 36, Ottawa, pleaded no contest to three charges and was found guilty: OVI-2/Br 0.205%, $750 fine and $97.50 court costs, 90 days jail (70 suspended if no OVI in two years and must complete assessment with Recovery Services and comply); OVI/Br High, no fine; crossing over a marked lane, no fine.
Logan Haselman, 26, McComb, found guilty on a charge of texting while driving and fined $170 plus court costs $90.
Bonds forfeited: Tatianna Brown, 23, Indianapolis, 90/70 speed, $42.50 fine; Michael Jones, 59, Guilford, 59/55 speed, $150 fine; Gabrielle Schaller, 25, Toledo, red light violation, $100 fine; Clay Bethard, 46, Dewitt, Mich., stop sign violation, $92.50 fine; Sean McCabe, 52, Napoleon, seat belt, $30 fine; Ryan Curlis, 56, Napoleon, seat belt, $30 fine; William Osborne, 52, Whitehouse, seat belt, $30 fine; Michael Smith, 55, Bryan, seat belt, $30 fine; Tracy Teigland, 56, Swanton, 72/55 speed, $50 fine; Cameron Awls, 20, Sylvania, 84/70 speed, $50 fine; Debra Kuesel, 62, Deshler, 70/55 speed, $50 fine; Keith Miller, 71, 7813 Ohio 15, Defiance, traffic control, $70 fine; Patrick Fifield, 28, Grand Haven, Mich., traffic control, $70 fine; Jane Pauley, 26, Florissant, Mo., 87/65 speed, $50 fine; Joseph Boden, 18, Hamler, failure to control, $92.50 fine; Charles Tabbert, 33, Whitehouse, 67/55 speed, $42.50 fine; Jack Howard III, 30, Wauseon, 67/55 speed, $50 fine; Carolyn Horner, 30, Napoleon, 50/35 speed, $50 fine;
Kennedy Kania, 25, Archbold, pleaded no contest to a 52/20 speed, $75 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.