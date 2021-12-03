Napoleon Municipal Court

Jeffrey Warner, 37, Napoleon, was arraigned on four counts of aggravated menacing and found not guilty by reason of insanity. Court recommended Warner be moved to out-patient treatment.

Helen Borchardt, 20, 530 Haig St., Defiance, was arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct and found guilty. Fined $100 and 10-day suspended sentence if no similar violations for two years. On a second charge of disregard for safety of people and property, she was found guilty and fined $75.

Steven Noaker, 31, Liberty Center, was arraigned on two charges and pleaded no contest to both: FRA-non compliance, fined $250; and safety belt violation, fined $30.

David Casarez, 38, 1552 Palmer Drive, Defiance, found guilty on two charges: driving under suspension, fined $250; speeding violation, 60/35, fined $100.

Samantha Pecina, 29, Deshler, found guilty on two charges: driving under suspension, fined $250, 30-day suspended sentence if no similar offense in two years; and speed violation, 58/35, fined $100.

Gabriel Magallanes, 38, Deshler, found guilty on a charge of failure to control and fined $92.50.

Megan Hanes, 32, Toledo, appeared on a charge of open container and found not guilty. Court costs abated.

