Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced---
Richard Filas, 53, Toledo, assured clear distance ahead, $50 fine; no motorcycle endorsement, $150 fine.
John Delventhal, 63, possession of drugs, $150 fine; OVI, $375 fine, 30-days jail/27 days suspended.
William Goodwin, 18, Monroeville, Ind., offenses involving a minor, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Donald Michaelis, 46, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $150 fine; disorderly conduct.
Wyatt Lane, 20, Wauseon, OVI, fine suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended/three days driver intervention program; crossing over marked lanes, dismissed.
Russell Cain IV, 28, Bryan, driving under suspension, $150 fine.
Tyler Stephenson, 27, South Bend, Ind., no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed violation, $75 fine.
Robert Emahiser, 58, Liberty Center, drug abuse, $100 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; failure to dim headlights, $100 fine; OVI, dismissed.
David Christlieb, 44, Chicago, Ill., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; possession of drugs and no tail lights, dismissed.
Chance Walker, 21, Napoleon, OVI (second offense), $800 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended; open container, dismissed; driving under suspension and crossing over marked lanes, dismissed.
Douglas Amos, 55, Malinta, OVI, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended/three days driver intervention program; crossing over marked lanes, dismissed.
Lisa Dutton, 43, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $150 fine; registration violation.
Kage Seals, 34, Liberty Center, driving without license, $200 fine; speed, $125 fine.
Matthew Myers, 30, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Anthony Scheffer, 41, Grand Rapids, driving under suspension, $150 fine; failure to yield, $50 fine.
Dismissed---
Glenn D. Miller, 44, Napoleon, OVI.
