John Serda Jr., 40, Deshler, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
John Serda Jr., 40, Deshler, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Chelsea Sheehy, 31, Archbold, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and her case was bound over to common pleas court.
Geraldine Riggs, 73, Napoleon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, and her case was bound over to county common pleas court.
Gregory Snyder, 41, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, and his case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Dylan Glass, 29, Napoleon, open container, $100 fine; failure to control, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; falsification, no operator’s license and leaving the scene, dismissed.
Cruz Valdez, 24, 821 Jackson Ave., Defiance, being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine, 30-day suspended sentence; crossing over marked lanes, dismissed.
Heather Caplinger, 48, Deshler, OVI, $525 fine/$150 stayed, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, three days driver intervention program (DIP), one-year operator’s license suspension; lanes of travel and speed, dismissed.
Christian Cruz Ortega, 22, Malinta, speed, $50 fine; no operator’s license, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Jennifer Holtz, 43, 1432 Mustang Drive, Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine; failure to yield, $50 fine.
Dean Fasnaugh, 51, Grand Rapids, leaving the scene, $500 fine/$250 stayed, 30 days jail suspended; failure to yield, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; invalid tag, $25 fine.
Roger Brown, 82, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Holly Helberg, 42, Napoleon, permanent operator without a license, $250 fine.
Deyvi Roblero, 18, Deshler, no operator’s license, $250 fine; U-turn, $25 fine.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.