Kaden Chamberlain, 21, Liberty Center, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. on May 18 on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony. His personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Ashley Carter, 28, no known address, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and her case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Dakota Embry, 24, Bryan, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to common pleas court.
Michael Hill Jr., 39, McClure, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court. He is also wanted as a fugitive from justice.
William Russell, 48, Marion, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:45 p.m. today on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Andrew Knitz, 35, Deshler, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 11:30 a.m. today on a charge of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.
Elliott Bunge, 33, Toledo, had a preliminary scheduled for today at 1:15 p.m. on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of falsification, obstructing official business, possession of drugs (two counts) and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. These were scheduled for a pretrial hearing today.
Sentenced---
Morgan Rathburn, 26, Bryan, OVI, $150 fine, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, three days driver intervention program; no head lights, safety belt, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse, dismissed.
Cody Hall, 34, Napoleon, violating a protection order, $250 fine, 90 days jail, 82 days suspended, credit for eight days served.
Kelly Stephens, 41, 1392 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $250 fine.
Daniel Bauer, 37, Napoleon, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, $375 fine, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, three days driver intervention program; cross over a marked lane and open container, dismissed.
Christian Lopez, 26, Deshler, no operator’s license, $100 fine; registration violation, $50 fine.
Cameron Williams, 32, South Daytona, Fla., driving under suspension, $200 fine; headlights, dismissed.
Andrew Bowerman, 49, Deshler, theft, $250 fine, 180-day suspended sentence; open burning, $75 fine.
Nathanial Poole, 39, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, three days credit.
Steven Reiger, 49, Napoleon, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, $375 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Courtney Baldwin, 33, Hamler, disorderly conduct, $125 fine, 30 days jail, 29 days suspended, credit for one day served; resisting arrest and obstructing official business, dismissed.
Thomas Woodward, 47, Hamler, violation of a protection order, $200 fine, 30 days jail suspended; driving under suspension and speed, dismissed.
Isaac Guy, 32, Anderson, Ind., possession of drugs, $100 fine.
Shane Ingle, 37, Napoleon, domestic violence, $151 fine, 30 days jail, 15 days suspended, credit for 15 days served.
Dismissed: Nathaniel Hathaway, 27, Hamler, OVI; Melisa Rieger, 50, Napoleon, open container; Jason Hayes, 50, Archbold, theft.
Jeffrey Schwab, 61, New Bavaria, open container, no safety belt.
Leto Czar, 44, Sioux Falls, S.D., receiving stolen property, failure to control and no operator’s license.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.