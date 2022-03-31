Preliminary hearing waived---
James Marcum, 35, Liberty Center, rape, waived preliminary hearing and it was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas, bond continued as previously set.
William Rader, 38, Hamler, assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest he waived preliminary hearings and they were bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas with a bond of personal recognizance and stipulation to check in weekly with probation. Dismissed were theft and, misuse of credit, invalid tag and driving under suspension.
Audili Cerrato, 53, Napoleon, felonious assault, waived preliminary hearing and it was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas with a $250,000 bond with 10% allowed; murder, waived preliminary hearing and it was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas with $1,000,000 bond and 10% allowed.
Joey Gaines, 41, Bryan, two counts of receiving stolen property, preliminary hearings waived and they were bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas with bond continued as previously set.
Virginia Jordan, 36, Bryan, two charges of possession of drugs, preliminary hearings waived and they were bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas with bond of personal recognizance and check in weekly with probation.
Karla Sexton, 44, Liberty Center, felonious assault, domestic violence and using weapons while under disability, preliminary hearings waived and together they were bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas with bond continued as previously set.
Sentenced---
Amber Stroud, 31, Perrysburg, physical control, $500 fine, 30-day suspended sentence; dismissed were disorderly conduct, illegal use of vehicle and possession of drugs.
Robert Kinnan, 53, Deshler, littering, $150 fine, 10 days jail/8 days suspended, report to CCNO on April 15 at 7 p.m. to serve two days.
Joshua Love, 21, Wauseon, reckless operation/disregard for persons or property, $100 fine; failure to control, $100 fine; dismissed were a speed violation and a failure to yield at a stop sign violation.
Dismissed---
Jason Hohenberger, 47, Holgate, domestic violence.
