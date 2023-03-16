Sentenced---
Andrew Schmitz, 31, Napoleon, criminal mischief, $500 fine, 60 days house arrest, stay off City of Napoleon property; criminal trespassing, dismissed.
Brandon Bailey, 31, Napoleon, assault, costs only, $136.50, 180 days jail/175 suspended/five days credit; criminal damaging, 90 days jail/85 days suspended/five days credit.
Timothy Moll, 27, Pioneer, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30-day suspended sentence, $35 restitution to victim.
Alishia Cowell, 31, Malinta, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $75 fine.
Isaiah Hazlett, 24, theft, $250 fine, 180 days jail/177 days suspended/three days credit; driving under suspension (two counts), dismissed.
John Reeb, 40, Archbold, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; burglary, dismissed.
Honesty Marshall, 43, New Bavaria, speed (third violation), $200 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Chad Burdue, 50, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; failure to yield, $25 fine.
Conner Minnich, 25, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Dismissed---
Austin Legg, 18, Liberty Center, driving under suspension and failure to yield.
Christopher Goodwin, 54, Oregon, having weapons under disability and theft.
